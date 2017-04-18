WCU Jazz Fest Coming Saturday

Western Carolina University’s 15th annual Jazz Festival will bring an afternoon and evening of master classes and performances to campus Saturday, April 22, from noon to 10 p.m. at the John W. Bardo Fine and Performing Arts Center.

Featured artists include vocalist Carly Johnson, bassist Mike McGuirk and drummer John Riley, along with the WCU Jazz Ensemble under the direction of Pavel Wlosok.

All performances and workshops are free and open to the public, except for admission charged for the featured evening concert, with tickets $5 for students and WCU faculty and staff and $10 for the general public.