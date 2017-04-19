Safe Kids to Host Safety Town Day on Saturday

One in 10 children ages 19 and under will be seen in an emergency department for a non-fatal unintentional injury this year, according to Safe Kids Worldwide. With the goal of reducing the number of preventable injuries to children, Safe Kids coalitions around the world work year round to raise awareness and educate the public on how to protect kids from unintentional injuries.

Safe Kids Macon County has teamed up with the Rotary Club of Franklin Daybreak to host a Safety Town Day on April 22. The day-long event will be all things kids, and all things safety.

“We are excited to partner with SafeKids of Macon County as the major sponsor of Safety Town,” said Rachel Hoskins, Rotary Club of Franklin Daybreak Community Service Chairman. “SafeKids falls within the four areas of service for Rotary, so we were pleased to receive a Rotary District Grant, which Daybreak matched to fund this event. Local businesses, nonprofit organizations and civic clubs have really stepped up to make the entire day a fun, family-friendly event.”

According to Safe Kids Macon County Coordinator Deputy Josh Stewart, nearly 30 businesses and organizations will be on hand with safety information, free giveaways, and activities for the community. The Macon County Sheriff’s Office and Franklin Police Department will be hosting a medicine take back event to give residents a chance to properly dispose of their unwanted medications. Safe Kids will also have free gun locks for the community.

In addition to the businesses and organizations participating in the Safety Town Day, Safe Kids Macon County will be hosting four main safety events.

“We are going to start the day with our fourth annual Buckle Up, Baby car seat checking station from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. We will have certified technicians checking car seats and providing replacement seats if needed,” said Stewart. “The Macon County Sheriff’s Office K9 unit will do a demonstration for the community from 11 a.m. to noon. We have partnered with Smoky Mountain Bicycles to hose a bicycle rodeo and obstacle course from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Families are encouraged to bring their bikes out to take part in the course. Pam Forshee with Smoky Mountain Bicycles will also be doing helmet fittings and helping to give away the free helmets we were able to purchase with grant funds from Rotary. All day we will be having an emergency vehicle car show and hope the community will help us vote on their favorite emergency vehicle.”

The free event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Robert C. Carpenter Building parking lot located on the Georgia Road on 441 South.