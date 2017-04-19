Senior Center Hosting Clinic to Help with Advanced Planning
Thursday afternoon, the Macon County Senior Services will be hosting a workshop to help people set up plans for their advanced care.
The workshop will include; learning about health care powers of attorney, living wills, and completing your advanced directives.
The clinic is offered for free to people in the community, and will be taking place from 2 to 4 in the afternoon Thursday.
The event will be held at the Crawford Senior Center in Franklin.