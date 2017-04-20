Franklin Native to Take Over Football Program at Rabun Gap

Shawn Bryson will join the Rabun Gap community this fall as Head Football Coach. He will be the school’s second Head Coach since the program began in 2011.

Coach Bryson comes to Rabun Gap from coaching running backs at the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga. The Franklin, North Carolina, native has played football on the collegiate and professional levels. He was a captain on the University of Tennessee’s 1998 National Championship team, and is an eight-year veteran of the NFL. Coach Bryson was taken in the third round of the 1999 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills, where he played from 1999-2002. He spent the rest of his career with the Detroit Lions (2003-06).

Athletic Director Dale Earnhardt is excited to have Coach Bryson join the athletic department as Head Football Coach. “Coach Bryson’s experience as a college athlete at Tennessee, his professional career in the NFL, and his time coaching on the collegiate level makes him the best choice to lead our football program into the future,” Coach Earnhardt said. “We know Shawn will be a great teacher of the game and a great role model within the Rabun Gap Community.” The community is invited to meet Coach Bryson during a meet and greet event from 6:30-7:30 PM on Wednesday, April 26 on the third floor of the A&T.