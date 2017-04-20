Macon County Sheriff’s Office K9 Chase to Get Body Armor

From the Macon County Sheriff’s Office: “Macon County Sheriff’s Office K9 Chase will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K9 Chase’s vest is being sponsored by Franklin Veterinary Hospital, PA of Franklin, NC and will be embroidered with the sentiment “Bono Malum Superate”. Delivery is expected within eight to ten weeks.

The Macon County Sheriff’s Office is very grateful for the opportunity to work with Franklin Veterinary Hospital and Vested Interest in K9s. This gives our K9 partners some of the same type protection that we have as officers out in the field. Our K9s are not only great tools but they are members of our families. The Macon County Sheriff’s Office is pleased to announce that with this donation all of our current working patrol K9’s are outfitted with these incredible vests. As Romans 12:21 tells us “Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good” Bono Malum Superate.