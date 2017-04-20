Macon County Sheriff’s Office K9 Chase to Get Body Armor
From the Macon County Sheriff’s Office: “Macon County Sheriff’s Office K9 Chase will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K9 Chase’s vest is being sponsored by Franklin Veterinary Hospital, PA of Franklin, NC and will be embroidered with the sentiment “Bono Malum Superate”. Delivery is expected within eight to ten weeks.
The Macon County Sheriff’s Office is very grateful for the opportunity to work with Franklin Veterinary Hospital and Vested Interest in K9s. This gives our K9 partners some of the same type protection that we have as officers out in the field. Our K9s are not only great tools but they are members of our families. The Macon County Sheriff’s Office is pleased to announce that with this donation all of our current working patrol K9’s are outfitted with these incredible vests. As Romans 12:21 tells us “Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good” Bono Malum Superate.
Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a 501c (3) charity located in East Taunton, MA whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. The non-profit was established in 2009 to assist law enforcement agencies with this potentially lifesaving body armor for their four-legged K9 officers. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provided over 2,400 protective vests, in 50 states, through private and corporate donations, at a cost of over 1.9 million dollars. All vests are custom made in the USA by Armor Express in Central Lake, MI.
The program is open to dogs actively employed in the U.S. with law enforcement or related agencies who are certified and at least 20 months of age. New K9 graduates, as well as K9s with expired vests, are eligible to participate.
The donation to provide one protective vest for a law enforcement K9 is $1,050.00. Each vest has a value between $1,795 – $2,234 and a five-year warranty, and an average weight of 4-5 lbs. There is an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States. For more information or to learn about volunteer opportunities, please call 508-824-6978. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provides information, lists events, and accepts tax-deductible donations of any denomination at www.vik9s.org or mailed to P.O. Box 9 East Taunton, MA 02718.”