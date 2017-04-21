20th Annual Greening Up the Mountains Saturday in Sylva

Saturday, Downtown Sylva will be celebrating the 20th annual Greening Up the Mountains event.

This year, a record 220 vendors will be taking part in the event, which will have live music, food, arts and crafts as well as a 5K.

The record-setting 220 vendors range from heritage and handmade arts and crafts, to learning experiences and displays dealing with solar teardrop trailers, solar lights, all natural cleaning products, finding and sorting aquatic insects, nature art drawings and earth day games for children, clean air related issues, locally grown Frasier fir trees, natural skin care, pottery from local clay more.

Children will also have plenty to do, as there will be a designated Kids Zone.

There will also be shuttle services taking people to and from the event, from 8:30 to 5:30.