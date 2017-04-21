Franklin Rodeo Starts Friday Night

The Franklin High School FFA Rodeo is getting underway Friday.

Last year’s rodeo was a major success, raising $7,000 for the FFA, and was named the 2016 Small Rodeo of the Year, by the Southern Rodeo Association.

Franklin High School Principal, Barry Woody said that winning the award for last year’s rodeo was a major honor, “This is a pretty big honor for the first year of having the rodeo back in Franklin. The contestants that participate vote on this, not a committee. The crowds were enthusiastic, and the facility was great,” said Woody. “The community was overwhelming supportive of the FHS rodeo, and the rodeo participants said they felt at home when they came to Franklin. This speaks well of FHS, the Franklin community and Macon County for the hospitality they showed to the rodeo participants.”

Over 2,500 people attended the rodeo which was the first rodeo held in Franklin in 20 years.

This year, the rodeo will be held on Friday and Saturday at the Macon County Fairgrounds.