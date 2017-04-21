WCU Hosting Art Competition

Artists from Western Carolina University and across the region are invited to submit entries in the Judaculla Art Competition being sponsored by WCU’s Cherokee Center.

Artwork on paper, canvas or in standing sculpture form can be turned in at the Cherokee Center, located at 1594 Acquoni Road in Cherokee, through Monday, May 1.

The artwork should be based on Judaculla Rock, a large soapstone boulder located near WCU’s Cullowhee campus that contains some of the best preserved petroglyphs (rock carvings) east of the Mississippi River, or on the giant of Cherokee legend known as Judaculla.

Winning artwork will become the property of WCU and will be displayed in various locations around the WCU campus in Cullowhee and at the Cherokee Center.