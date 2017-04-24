Body Found on Main Street in Franklin on Saturday

At around 3 pm on Saturday Afternoon, a body was discovered in Downtown Franklin.

Franklin Police Chief David Adams says that the body was found in an alleyway, “In the alleyway between the (gem) museum and Goshen Timber building, there was a white male’s body found behind a heat pump. It appeared that the body had been there for several days. There were no obvious signs of foul play, so the body will be sent to Winston Salem on Tuesday to do an autopsy and toxicology report.”

The body was positively identified as 26 year old Brian Christopher Dills, from Georgia, but had been staying in Franklin.

Chief Adams says that there is no set timetable to get the results from the autopsy back, “We may know something in a couple days, if it’s obvious. If it’s not, sometimes it takes six weeks to get the toxicology reports back.”