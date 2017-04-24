Community Table Raises Over $10,000 to Help Feed the Hungry

The Community Table of Jackson County is celebrating another successful fundraiser.

The group held their annual Empty Bowl fundraiser on Friday evening in Sylva, where local potters donated bowls for the public to purchase for $20 each.

By all accounts, the event was a rousing success for the organization, as they were able to raise $10,852.

The money will go directly to help feed the hungry in Jackson County. If you would like to donate to the Community Table, or to find out more, you can go to communitytable.org.