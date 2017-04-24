Elderly Man Arrested for Attempting to Rob Franklin Post Office

Saturday in Franklin, a man was arrested for attempting to rob the post office.

Franklin Police Chief David Adams says that the man came in and demanded money, “He came into the post office, demanded money, and insinuated that he had a weapon, but he did not. Someone in the office called 911, and our officers were able to apprehend him before he got out of the building.”

Larry Parker, 76 of Georgia was arrested and told officers that he had been walking the Appalachian Trail. Parker was charged with Attempted Common Law Robbery. His bond was set at $5,000.