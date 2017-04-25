Macon BOE Announces Graduation Dates

At this week’s regular meeting of the Macon County Board of Education, Superintendent Dr. Chris Baldwin announced the graduation dates for Macon County Schools:

Union Academy – Thursday, May 25th at 6:00 pm. at Holly Springs Baptist Church

Nantahala School – Friday, May 26th at 6:00 p.m. at Nantahala School

Highlands School – Saturday, May 27th at 5:00 p.m. Highlands School new gymnasium

Franklin High School – Thursday, June 1st at 7:00 p.m. Western Carolina University

Macon Early College – Sunday, June 4that 3:00 p.m. at Smoky Mountain Performing Arts Center