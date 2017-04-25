Winners of Read2Me Essay Contest Honored

The winners of the 6th annual Read2Me Essay Contest sponsored by the Rotary Club of Franklin, Read2Me and The Macon County News were recently honored at a luncheon hosted by the Rotary Club. First, second and honorable mention winners, chosen from over 70 student essays, were recognized and given the opportunity to read their winning piece at the luncheon.

This year’s winners of the writing contest included: Allison Anders, 1st place, Joey Maxwell, 2nd place and Brody Fon, Honorable Mention, 3rd grade; Arianne Geren, 1st place, Fiona Ehlenfield, 2nd place and Jayden Bolick, honorable Mention, 4th grade; Elizabeth Brenner, 1st place, Ryne Melzer, 2nd place and Logan Guynn, Honorable Mention, 5th grade; and Luke VanHook, 1st place, Emily Hanners, 2nd place and Taylor Moss, Honorable Mention 6th grade.

First and second place winners received a monetary prize for their winning essays and third place winners received a certificate. First place winners also had their winning essay published in The Macon County News. In addition, all winners’ essays will be published on the Franklin Tourism Development Authority blog site. All 70 essays will be published in a book and gifted to the Franklin Chamber of Commerce. In addition, teachers whose classroom participated in the contest received $50 to be used for much needed classroom expenses.

This year’s essay topic was “Why I Love My Community,” and essays included poems and stories about what makes Franklin special and letters to friends telling them why they should come visit Franklin. In their essays, students mentioned many things about why they thought their community was special from playing putt putt at The Factory to enjoying nature and the mountains.

“I can even begin to say how great it was great to read from the 3rd grade level up to 8th grade why they love their community from the people in their community, to the churches in their community, to getting to go to the fun factory, to participating in dance clubs,” said Brittney Burns with Read2Me. “Everything that these kids says really makes you pause and lets you know that you are doing something right. To hear from a kid why they love Franklin and Macon County really puts everything into perspective that you’re doing something right, and these essay contests are a yearly reminder that somebody is doing something so right in our community.”