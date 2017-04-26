2 Macon County Schools Named to Prestigious List

Macon Early College and Highlands School have received a major honor from US News and World Report.

According to the publication, both schools have been named as some of the best high schools in the state of North Carolina.

Highlands School is ranked #29 in the state, and #998 in the entire country, and earned a silver medal for the achievement. Schools are ranked based on their performance on state-required tests and how well they prepare students for college. The report says that Highlands School’s AP participation rate is at 47%.

At Macon Early College, in addition to scoring well on the standardized testing, one of the reason that they were honored was the makeup of the student body. 44% are male, while 56% is female, and the total minority enrollment is 30%. Macon Early College is recognized in the national rankings and earned a bronze medal.