Angel Medical Center Ending Labor and Delivery Services

Franklin’s Angel Medical Center is going to see some major changes to their OB/GYN program. The hospital will no longer have deliveries of babies at the hospital, starting on July 14th.

In a statement, Angel says that they will continue to provide pre and post natal services, just no deliveries. Karen Gorby, President and CNO of Angel Medical Center said in the statement, “Mission Health is contemplating significant, new investments totaling as much as $46M for a newly built hospital and upgrades to existing facilities. We will share more information on the details of the transition of labor and delivery services in the coming weeks.”

According to AMC’s statement, they are currently in the process of looking at several different options for transitioning the delivery services to Mission in Asheville, or to Harris Regional in Sylva.

At Tuesday evening’s meeting of the Macon County Board of Health, the concern of moving women to different places was brought up, “My biggest concern is transportation for the clients we serve (at the health department). With this change, it’s going be a significant increase for us in budget, a significant challenge for us to help coordinate and manage these clients and getting them to services outside the county.”