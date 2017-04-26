East Franklin Elementary to Hold Walk to School Day in May

East Franklin Elementary School will be holding another walk to school day, next month.

The event will be held on Monday May 8, 2017. The students will dropped off at the Duke Boat ramp access on Lakeside DR between 7:15 a.m. and 7:40 a.m. with the walk to begin at 7:45 a.m.

The students will walk along the new sidewalk on Lakeside DR to Watauga ST then to East Franklin School. Last fall was the first ever event like this in Macon County and had over 200 kids walk to school that day.

The Franklin PD and Macon County Sheriff’s Office will be handling traffic control during the event.