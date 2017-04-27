Macon County Businesses Gather for 7th Annual BizWeek Awards

Celebrating the economic success of Macon County, local government leaders, business owners and others gathered together recently for the 7th annual BizWeek 2017 banquet and awards hosted by the Macon County Economic Development Commission. The banquet culminated a week of activities centering around the economic development of Macon County. The highlight of the banquet was the annual recognition of BizWeek Honorees, acknowledging the contribution of businesses who have contributed significantly to economic development in Macon County.

Local business owner and member of the Macon County Economic Development Commission, Cory McCall introduced the first BizWeek Honoree – Franklin Health & Fitness Center. For almost 30 years, Franklin Health Fitness Center has been the premier fitness center in Franklin offering clients state of the arts equipment, the latest in exercise classes and wellness services as well as the town’s only indoor pool. In 1995, Dr. Ed Morris saw the opportunity to fill a void in the community by building the fitness center. Since it first opened its doors in 1988, the fitness center has been expanded multiple times continuing to offer its clients the latest in fitness and wellness. Current owner Rodney Morris accepted the award on behalf of the fitness center. Morris recognized his parents, who started the fitness center, employees and members of the fitness center as well as members of the community for their continued support of the fitness center.

Jim Tate, Chairman of the Macon County Commissioners, recognized the second BizWeek Honoree — Mountain Fresh Grocery. For the last 10 years, the business has operated a unique business plan offering multiple food choices including pizza, hot bar, salad bar, ice cream and bakery all centered around a grocery store. In addition, the business offers catering services. Tate recognized the success of their innovative approach to offering endless choices of food and libations. General Manager Sherry Owens accepted the award on behalf of the owners, J.T. Fields and Don Reynolds, and recognized the “dedicated, hardworking employees that make it happen every day.” Mountain Fresh Grocery employs over 50 employees.

Macon County Commissioner Ronnie Beale introduced the evening’s keynote speaker quest speaker, Ken Flynt, Associate Dean for the College of Business at Western Carolina University. Flynt presented research on economic development in Macon County and the surrounding western North Carolina. He recognized the economic development success of Macon County crediting it to the partnerships the county has formed with local businesses such as Drake Software and Entegra Bank as well the area’s colleges Southwestern Community College and Western Carolina University.

This year Highlands hosted its first BizWeek function, the annual Networking Night, at the Ugly Dog Pub. Over 50 people gathered for the event which featured guest speaker Steve Morse, director of WCU’s Hospitality and Tourism Program. Morse spoke about Macon’s County innovative efforts to combine economic development and tourism to promote further growth in the county.

BizWeek 2017 was kicked off as representatives from the Macon County Economic Development Commission, local government officials, Southwestern Community College, the Chamber of Commerce and the Southwestern Commission gathered with two local businesses for ribbon cutting ceremonies and tours of their new expanded facilities. Capitalizing on their success, Tektone and Harmony House Foods recently moved into larger facilities expanding their operations for future growth.