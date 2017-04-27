Mainspring Conservation Trust Buys Land in Franklin

The purchase of almost 14 acres in Franklin could help expand Macon County’s Little Tennessee River Greenway.

Mainspring Conservation Trust, a regional land trust based in Franklin, closed Wednesday, April 26 on 13.9 acres off Siler Road that borders Southwestern Community College, Macon Early College and the Macon County Public Library.

The land includes 1,200 feet of Cartoogechaye Creek and was identified in the original Greenway plan and in the recent “Bike Walk Franklin” plan as an important tract for extending the Greenway closer to the Macon County Recreation Park.