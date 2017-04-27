Mission Health to Hold Asheville Press Conference on New Franklin Hospital, Discussion On Delivery Services Continues

Mission Health and Angel Medical Center have announced that they will be holding a press conference Friday morning at 8, in Asheville.

The statement released by Mission says that the press conference will be about “Plans for a major investment in Macon County by a new healthcare facility”. That press conference will be taking place in the 1st floor board room at 12 Ardmore Street in Asheville.

Meanwhile, the system’s decision to end labor and delivery services in Franklin continues to be a major topic of discussion, with Representative Kevin Corbin saying that he “strongly opposes” the decision. Over 700 people signed an online petition, in an effort to “keep birthing services at Angel Medical Center.”

Mission Health released a statement saying that the decision is for the best, “We understand and appreciate the concern expressed by some community members regarding Angel Medical Center’s decision to transition labor and delivery services to regional partners. We too, found this to be a very difficult decision, but based upon the analysis of our community’s long-term needs, women’s existing delivery choices, DLP Harris’s Hospital’s announced investment in labor and delivery, demographics and anticipated population changes, we firmly believe this decision is in the long-term best interest of our Macon County patients and families.”

With AMC planning to end their delivery services, Harris Regional Hospital in Sylva will be the closest hospital to Franklin that would offer those services, and Harris has released a statement saying that they are ready to help, “We are aware that Mission Health is discontinuing labor and delivery services at Angel Medical Center in Franklin, and we are glad to be able to support our community members throughout this transition.

‘Representatives from Harris and Mission have made initial contact regarding this transition and Harris looks forward to collaborating with Mission to ensure that patients from the region, and Macon County specifically, receive the best possible care close to home,’ said Steve Heatherly, CEO of Harris Regional Hospital and Swain Community Hospital.”