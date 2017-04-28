First Ever Safety Town Day a Major Success

The first annual Safety Town Day held recently at the Robert C, Carpenter Community Building was a great success. Over 100 families stopped by the event for the car seat check, the bicycle rodeo and to visit the 20 businesses who set up booths to provide safety information to the community. The day-long event featuring all things kids and all things safety was sponsored by Safe Kids Macon County and the Franklin Daybreak Rotary Club of Franklin.

According to event organizer Brittney Burns, over 50 car seats were checked and 30 of these seats were replaced on Safety Town Day through a grant provided by the Franklin Daybreak Rotary Club.

“Those children are traveling safer today because of the certified technicians who checked the car seats, the parents who took the initiative to come out on Saturday, and the grant secured by the Rotary Club,” said Burns.

The bicycle rodeo was a popular event with Smoky Mountain Bicycles fitting children with free helmets until supplies ran out. Local fire departments will spend the next several weeks visiting a dozen homes in the community and outfitting them with free smoke detectors which was also made possible through the grant from the Rotary Club. The Macon County Sheriff’s Office collected several hundred pills and will now safely dispose of them.

The Emergency Vehicle Car show was a huge success. Children were able to vote on their favorite emergency vehicle and with over half of the votes, the Bear Cat SWAT vehicle from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office won the car show.

“The community really stepped up to make this event great, and it’s something we hope we are able to hold every year,” said Burns. “Local businesses, nonprofit organizations and civic clubs really stepped up to make the entire day a fun, family-friendly event.”