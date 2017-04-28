Franklin Aldermen to Hold Packed Meeting Monday

The Town of Franklin Board of Aldermen will be holding a very busy meeting Monday evening.

The first item on the agenda under New Business is the consideration on the Town Board changing their name from Board of Aldermen.

The potential name change has been discussed over the past few months, following a public hearing at the April meeting, the discussion turned to the cost of changing the name. Mayor Bob Scott said that there is one way that the change can be implemented and cost the town less than $20, “The cost to have a front page made that can then be copied locally in front of all of the ordinance books, is going to cost $18.50. That allows us to have a front page telling everyone, ‘Where the term Aldermen is used, it is now councilmember.’”

If the town were to change all of the pages in the ordinance book at one time, the cost could be nearly $5,000, according to Town Manager, Summer Woodard. Alderman Barbara McRae told the board that the name “Aldermen” wasn’t always what the town elected officials were called, “It’s my understanding from reading old documents that the first members of the Town of Franklin were called ‘Commissioners’. So, at some point, that was changed to ‘Aldermen’. So, it’s not like it’s we’ve always been ‘Aldermen’ and are just changing it now.”

More details on the cost of the change are expected at the meeting, as is a vote on the matter.

Also on the agenda, is discussion on Angel Medical Center, led by Mayor Bob Scott, along with the presentation on the Fiscal Year 17-18 budget for the town.