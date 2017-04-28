Mission CEO Says Ending Labor and Delivery at Angel Was Painful Financial Decision

This Morning in Asheville, a press conference was held by officials with Mission Health about the changes coming to Angel Medical Center.

At the conference, officials confirmed that a new healthcare facility will be coming to Franklin. After looking at renovating the building, it was determined that a new hospital would be cheaper than making repairs and renovations to the current facility.

The issue that was discussed most was the decision by Mission Health to end the labor and delivery services at Angel Medical Center.

Dr. Ronald Paulus, the President and CEO of Mission says that the issue is a financial issue that most rural hospitals are facing, “Overall, across all of our patients across all of Mission Health all of last year, our average price increase was 1.4%. That generated under $21 million of new revenue going forward, but our input costs rise far faster than 1.4%”

Paulus added that going into the next year, there had to be over $30 million in cuts that Mission would have to make, in order to be even, “When it’s all said and done, when we start the very first day of the new year, compared to last year; we have to cut $37 million, just to stay even.”

At the end of the conference, Paulus said that it was a painful decision to end the labor and delivery services at Angel, “We are very sorry that we cannot keep this program open. We looked at every possibility that we could conceive of. We evaluated the possibility of not having in-patient labor and delivery, but having a birthing center. That became inextricably linked to a need for a hospital within 15 minutes. We looked at re-configuring the program, as we’ve done many, many times and we just couldn’t find a way.”

Angel will be ending their delivery services on July 14, so, for expectant mothers in Macon County, the closest hospital that they will be able to go to in order to deliver a baby would be Harris Regional in Sylva.