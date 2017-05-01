FHS Athlete Physicals Coming Later in May

On Tuesday, May 23, 2017, Mission Sports Medicine will be conducting pre-participation physical exams (PPEs) in the Franklin High School Gym between 2:00-4:30 pm. Any rising 6th-12th grade student who will be, or is considering participating in NCHSAA sanctioned sports, must undergo a state-mandated PPE.

Cost will be $10.00 per physical and all money collected will be donated back into Panther Sports. Athletes must have the forms, signed and completed, with them to get their physical.

The Mission Sports Medicine pre-participation physical packet can be found on our FHS Red Online site at

http://fhsred.com/stories/2017/04/27/printable-physical-forms/

Or you may call Franklin High School (828-524-6467), Macon Middle School (828-524-3766) or Mountain View Intermediate School (828-349-1325) to obtain the information.