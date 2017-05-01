Mission CEO and Angel President Discuss Decision to End Labor and Delivery

In an exclusive interview with WFSC/WNCC news, Dr. Ronald Paulus, President and CEO of Mission Health, and Karen Gorby, the President and Chief Nursing Officer of Angel Medical Center discussed the decision to end labor and delivery services at AMC, along with the upcoming new $43 million hospital.

According to Dr. Paulus, the labor and delivery services at Angel were not growing, while other sectors of healthcare in the area had seen major growth, “When you look at the demographics of the region, there really is no growth forecast in labor and delivery. It’s basically flat. In fact, if you look at combined deliveries between Angel and Harris hospital between 2012 and 2016, the difference is only 3 births. There is growth amongst the aged population and the kinds of conditions and services that are required to serve that. So, we need to be able to support the community’s most important needs.”

Dr. Paulus says that Mission is not set up to make a profit, but there has to be some money made, in order to maintain and build facilities, “We are a not-for-profit. What the means is that all of the earnings that we make, if we make them, must be reinvested back into the community as a charitable mission. We don’t have shareholders, we don’t send dividends, and we’re not trying to raise our stock price. Some people don’t understand that a non-profit has to generate enough return that it can make investments in programs and replace facilities. We’re faced today with the very, very end of the useful life of Angel Medical Center. It has to be replaced, and the money has to come from somewhere.”

Karen Gorby, President and CNO of Angel Medical Center says that there is a partnership that is being discussed between Angel and Harris Regional in Sylva, which would be the closest hospital to Franklin and Macon that would offer deliveries, “We’re still working with them on developing that partnership. We have explored the medical staff option, where they have an open medical staff. The providers who are on staff here (AMC) can be on staff there (Harris), and deliver mothers who they’ve followed from the Franklin area over to Harris. We want to bring this information to the community, and we don’t have all of the details of the plan worked out, but we’re working on those.”

Last year, Angel announced that there would be an expansion of delivery services at the facility. Harris Regional has also announced that they will be expanding their delivery services as well. Dr. Paulus said that is one of the major factors that has changed since AMC’s announcement last year, “It’s the announcement by Harris of the expanded investment into their program, and when we began to look at not just the concept, but the details under which the facility changes would need to be made; the existing status, which is not good, became much more apparent in detail. We knew it was an older facility, we had done other reviews of that facility, but the level of planning that we needed to do to begin that work really revealed that the entire facility needed to be replaced.”