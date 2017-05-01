Over 1500 Graduates Expected at WCU Commencement

Western Carolina University has scheduled three commencement ceremonies over a two-day period – Friday, May 5, and Saturday, May 6 – to recognize the academic achievements of graduating students who comprise what is expected to be the university’s sixth straight record spring class.

Commencement for WCU’s Graduate School will be held at 7 p.m. May 5. Commencement for the colleges of Arts and Sciences, Education and Allied Professions, and Fine and Performing Arts will begin at 10 a.m. May 6, and that event will be followed the same day by a 2 p.m. ceremony for the colleges of Business, Health and Human Sciences, and Engineering and Technology. All the ceremonies will take place at Ramsey Regional Activity Center.

After all the scores from final exams are tallied and academic records are finalized, WCU’s spring class, including recipients of both undergraduate and graduate degrees, is expected to total more than 1,500 graduates, which would be the largest class in university history.

WCU schedules three commencements on the Cullowhee campus in the spring to allow the Ramsey Center to accommodate the number of graduating students who will be participating in the ceremonies and the audiences that will attend. Nearly 1,400 students are expected to don caps and gowns for this year’s events. WCU commencements are open to everyone, with no limit on the number of family members and friends who can attend.