Atheltes Give it Their All at Special Olympics

After a blue light escort by local law enforcement to the county line, over 80 athletes from Macon County traveled last week to Graham County to compete in the Far West Regional Special Olympics Spring 2017 Games. Macon County was well represented at the annual games by students from all Macon County Schools and adult athletes from Macon Citizens Habilities who participated in the games.

The athletes were further escorted to Robbinsville High School to participate in the annual games by Macon County Sheriff’s Department Deputies Jay & Amber Wright, who along with teachers, caregivers, family and friends, spent the day in Graham County to cheer on the Macon County athletes during their competitions. Macon County’s Special Olympics Coordinator Jennifer Garrett and Macon County Recreation Director Seth Adams also traveled to the games to cheer on the athletes as well as give a helping hand where needed. Timothy Crabtree, who was instrumental in several fundraisers to benefit the Macon County Special Olympic program, also attended this year’s games.

As a part of the opening ceremony of the games, Macon County Athlete Leanne Webb gave the welcome to the athletes.

“Within Every Athlete Lies the Courage of a Superhero” was the theme of this year’s games. Superheroes of all kinds were everywhere to cheer on the athletes as they competed in the games. In addition, athletes were treated to games and activities centered around all things superhero in the Olympic Town.

Far West Regional Spring Games is an annual athletics event hosted by one of the western North Carolina counties, with this year’s event hosted by Graham County. Athletes ages 8 to 60+ from Clay, Cherokee, Graham, Macon and Swain Counties and Qualla Boundary participated in this year’s games. Next year’s games will be hosted by Cherokee County in Murphy.

At this year’s Special Olympics, athletes participated in field events — softball throw, tennis ball throw, shot put, standing and running long jump and track events — 10 m wheel chair and assisted walk; 25 m wheel chair, walk and dash; 50 m walk and dash; 100 m race walk and dash; 200 and 400 m dash; 800 and 1500 m run and the 4×100 relay & unified relay.

Students from Cartoogechaye, Iotla Valley and South Macon Elementary Schools, as well as Mountain View Intermediate, Macon Middle School and Franklin High School traveled over the mountain to participate in the games. Residents of the Macon County Citizen’s Habilities and other community athletes also traveled to Graham County to participate in the games.

“We would like to salute our athletes, as you give it your all, showcasing your gifts, abilities and your joy,” said Kristy Cable, Coordinator for Special Olympics, Graham County in her statement to the athletes. “Your hard work and accomplishments make this day special for all of us and show us that no matter what lies ahead, we should all be brave in the attempt.”