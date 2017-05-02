Mission Officials Talk New Franklin Hospital

In part 2 of an interview with WFSC/WNCC news, Mission Health CEO, Dr. Ronald Paulus, and President and Chief Nursing Officer of Angel Medical Center, Karen Gorby, talked about the new, $43 million hospital coming to Franklin. After looking at the current hospital, Mission decided that it would be cheaper to build a new hospital from the ground up, as opposed to renovating the current facility.

According to Gorby, one of the upgrades that the new hospital will have, is bigger patient rooms, “We have started the space planning of that. It’ll be about 82,000 square feet. So, it’s smaller than our current facility, but with more clinical space. We have a lot of space where don’t need it today. Our in-patient rooms are extremely small and we really can’t provide patient family centered care in those rooms. If you are in the hospital and your family member wants to stay with you, it’s really tough for them to stay in those rooms. That’ll be one of the big benefits, enlarging that clinical space and making it more effective for the nursing staff.”

Dr. Paulus says that the new hospital will have major technological upgrades, compared to the current hospital, “It will be state of the art and will have connectivity to Mission Hospital in Asheville, and some of the sub-specialists who will be able to provide monitoring oversight to patients here, there will be plenty of local clinicians, that part’s not going to change; but for example, we have the ability to monitor patients’ blood pressure, breathing rate, and their temperature and other factors to predict who’s at risk of running into problems. So there will be so much benefit from this new facility, compared to the current one.”

Gorby says that the placement of the new hospital has not been finalized yet, and that process is something that Mission is looking into. They currently own land on Riverview Street, and are looking to make sure that the area would be able to accommodate the new hospital.

Mission has, of course, announced that they will be ending labor and delivery at AMC, effective July 14, and it is not currently being planned to offer that service at the new facility, but both Paulus and Gorby say that the hospital will be built for expansion, if the service does come back to Franklin, According to Gorby, “That’s the intent of when we design and build the new hospital, for expansion. We can stand here and think we know what’s going to happen in the future, but we don’t; so we have to be prepared to have that option, to be prepared have that option to expand, if necessary.”

Paulus added, “We refer to that as ‘future ready’, and that’s part of an overall design philosophy that we’ve built in. We don’t see any evidence that there’s going to be any evidence that there’s going to be a need for that program, but if there would be, we will have designed in the ability to add it back.”

Officials with Mission are looking to have the new hospital completed and ready to open in two to two and a half years.