Town Board to Send Letter to Mission Asking to Keep Labor and Deliver Services

At Monday evening’s regular meeting for the Town of Franklin Board of Aldermen, a standing room only crowd was on hand to voice their opinions on Mission Health’s decision to end Labor and Delivery at Angel Medical Center, effective July 14.

After around 45 minutes of the public telling their personal stories to the board, Mayor Bob Scott asked the board if they would approve a letter being sent to Mission from the town board, “What I would like to ask the board to allow us to do would be; If you would allow the Town Manager and myself to draft a letter, it would be a very simple letter and basically it would say to Dr. Paulus (CEO of Mission), ‘Please reconsider this decision. If you can’t totally reconsider it, could you please look at other areas that could be cut, in order to save our L&D here?’”

The Board passed the motion unanimously to approve the letter be sent to Dr. Paulus, CEO of Mission Health.