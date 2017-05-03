Mission’s Urgent Care in Franklin Moving Next Week

Mission health’s urgent care center in Franklin is wrapping up their last few days at their current location.

The service will be moving from the Georgia Road, and moving into Angel Primary Care on Riverview Street.

The move will be taking place next week, according to President and Chief Nursing Officer at Angel Medical Center, “So, what that does, is it really consolidates services from a resource perspective. We’ll have a brand new radiology suite and lab. Also, from a patient perspective, instead of going to an urgent care setting, where the co-pays are higher, it’ll be considered as an office visit to your physician, so your co-pays will be less. Our goal in the end is to have it open from 7am to 11pm, seven days a week. We’ll start out with narrower hours, but that’s the end goal. We’re looking forward to making that move and combining those practices and resources and providing better access for our patients.”

In the beginning, urgent care will still be available from 8:30 am to 5 pm, every day.