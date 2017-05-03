Town of Franklin’s Proposed Budget Unveiled

The proposed budget for the fiscal year 2017-2018 was presented to the Town of Franklin Board of Aldermen at their regular meeting for the month of May.

On the first page of the proposed budget, it states that the town will “continue to operate in sound financial condition with a stable fund balance.”

There will be less money in this coming year’s budget, due to a decline in the ad valorem taxes of $42,024, as well as the loss of cable television franchise tax, which is no longer available to the town.

The budget also has a 2% cost of living adjustment and a 1% one-time payment based on salary for all positions in the town government.

Town Manager Summer Woodard presented the budget to the board, and proposed a work session for the board to take a closer look at the budget, “We had originally set in our budget calendar that the board approved in February, a proposed budget work session date for Monday, May 15 at 5:30 pm in the Town Hall Boardroom. This would be a great opportunity for the board to sit down, and will give you some time to look through the budget, address questions and maybe address things that you would like to add or delete from the budget.”

That motion was approved by the board with a unanimous vote.