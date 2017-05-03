WCU Named “Top Adventure College”

From WCU: “Western Carolina University has won a fourth-straight title of “top adventure college” as determined by an online readers’ poll conducted by Blue Ridge Outdoors magazine.

WCU topped Sweet Briar College in Virginia for the recognition in voting that ended Monday, April 17.

The announcement was made Tuesday, April 25, by Blue Ridge Outdoors, a print and online publication about outdoor recreation in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, with offices in Asheville and Charlottesville, Virginia.

A feature article will be published in the May issue.

On campus and off, numerous outdoor opportunities await WCU students, faculty and staff. From a multi-use trail system behind the Health and Human Sciences Building on the university’s West Campus to the neighboring Blue Ridge Parkway, Great Smoky Mountains National Park and Pisgah and Nantahala national forests, as well as scenic lakes and waterways such as the nearby Tuckaseigee River, there is quick and easy access to some of the most adventure-friendly landscapes in the Southern Appalachian Mountains.”