County Unemployment Numbers Released for March

The county unemployment numbers have been released by the North Carolina Department of Commerce for the Month of March.

The report contains mostly positive news for Macon, Jackson, and Swain Counties, as all three saw a drop in the unemployment rate from February to March.

In Macon County, the rate stands at 5.4%, which is a .4% drop from the 5.8% posted for February. The unemployment rate was also at 5.8% in March of 2016, so over the year, the unemployment rate has dropped by .4% in Macon County.

For Jackson County, the rate was at 5.5% in March, compared to 5.7% in February, which accounts for a .2% drop over the month. When compared to March of 2016, the rate has fallen by .4%, where it stood at 5.9% a year ago.

Swain County saw the biggest drop in unemployment in the area. Swain County’s unemployment rate was at 6.1% for the month of March, a 1.2% drop when compared to February’s 7.3% rate. Last year in March, the Swain County unemployment rate was at 7.5%, which means that the unemployment rate for Swain has dropped by 1.4% over the year.

Macon County is ranked 67th out of the 100 counties in North Carolina in unemployment, Jackson comes in ranked 70th, while Swain is ranked 83rd.