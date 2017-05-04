Macon County Clean Up Day Picks Up Around 3,000 lbs of Litter

Early totals estimate up to 3,000 pounds of litter were collected during the recent Macon County Clean-up Day. In response to the public outcry about the litter problem in Macon County, County Manager Derek Roland organized the designated clean-up day event in conjunction with the North Carolina Department of Transportation’s Annual Spring Litter Sweep Initiative held in April.

“It was great riding around this morning seeing everybody out picking up litter,” said Roland “Today was a good thing for the community; It was a beautiful day, and I was glad to see everyone decided to pitch in and help. A lot of people talked about the litter issue in Macon County, and this just goes to show that the citizens and good folks of Macon County are ready and willing to help, and shows what we can do if we put our heads and hands together.”

Over 85 individuals of all ages participated in this year’s county-wide clean-up. In addition, many local organizations participated in the event.

“People should stop littering and make the world a better place,” said sisters Katie and Jessica Keefer, sisters and members of Macon County 4-H, one of the local organizations that participated in the clean-up effort. “If people see any trash on the road they should just pick it up. People should help stop littering; make sure if you know someone that litters a lot tell them to stop, because it can affect the animals, trees and the air that we breath. People should try to pick up trash every day.”

The NCDOT Litter Sweep is a statewide roadside litter removal initiative held twice a year in which volunteers participate in local efforts to help clean up North Carolina. The state provides clean-up supplies including orange trash bags, gloves and orange safety vests from their respective local NCDOT county maintenance office for the initiative.

Following the morning clean-up effort, participants were treated to an appreciation BBQ lunch at Cowee School. Roland and County Commissioner Ronnie Beale served lunch to those who attended the event. Kane Matthews of the Macon County Tax Office donated and cooked the barbeque.

Roland plans to schedule future clean-up days in the county to continue addressing the litter problem in Macon County.