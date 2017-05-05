East Franklin Elementary’s Next Principal Named

East Franklin Elementary School has named their new principal.

Landon Holland will become Principal of East Franklin Elementary School.

Holland began his career in 2000 as an elementary teacher at South Macon Elementary School. In 2010, Mr. Holland transferred to teach at Mountain View Intermediate School. In 2016, he became assistant principal at South Macon Elementary School.

Holland will be taking over for Shirley Parks, who is retiring at the end of this school year, after over thirty years as an educator in Macon County.

Dr. Chris Baldwin, Superintendent of Macon County Schools, recognized Parks at March’s monthly meeting of the Macon County Board of Education held at Highlands School.

“Mrs. Parks has done an outstanding job as principal of East Franklin Elementary School,” said Baldwin. “She has a strong background in Macon County; She’s done an outstanding job as teacher, educator and administrator throughout her career. I am very proud to have worked with Mrs. Parks, and I hope for the best for her in the future.”

Parks was named Principal of the Year for Macon County in 2013.

Holland will officially step in as Principal of East Franklin on July 1st.