Town Board Moves Name Change Vote to June

The Town of Franklin’s governing body will continue to be known as the “Board of Aldermen”, at least for another month.

The initial agenda did have a vote to take place on changing the name from “Board of Aldermen” to “Town Council”, Alderman Billy Mashburn was not able to attend the meeting on Monday evening, so Alderman Joe Collins said that he would like to see the vote pushed back, in order for the vote to take place with all Aldermen present, “It’s an issue that has no urgency to it on time, and I would like the opportunity for us to be at full strength as a board, if we’re going to vote on it. I would like for us to table that discussion and put it on next month’s meeting. I just don’t think it hurts. So, that’d be my motion, to move that agenda item to the June meeting.”

After Alderman Joe Collins made the motion, it was passed by the board and the discussion and a potential vote on the name change will be moved to the June meeting of the Board of Aldermen, which is set to take place on June 5th.