Franklin Woman Arrested, Facing Felony Drug Charges

From the Macon County Sheriff’s Office: “An ongoing Investigation conducted by the Macon County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit leads to the arrest of Franklin resident Danielle Jackson.

Jackson’s arrest follows an undercover operation.

That investigation has been ongoing over the last several months.

Charges include (1) count of Possession of Drug paraphernalia (2) counts of Felony Sell and Deliver Heroin. Bond was set by Magistrate at $31,000.”