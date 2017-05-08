SCC to Hold Three Graduation Ceremonies Saturday

After countless hours of hard work in classrooms, labs and clinical sites, more than 400 Southwestern Community College students will receive their degrees, diplomas and certificates during a trio of commencement ceremonies on Saturday, May 13, at the Jackson Campus.

All three will be held in Myers Auditorium.

The day of celebration starts with the Arts & Sciences/Early College graduation at 11 a.m. The featured student speaker will be Whittier resident Alma Russ, a Jackson County Early College student who’s earned her associate degree in college transfer.

Next up will be the Career Technologies ceremony at 1:30 p.m. Lawrence Crawford, a Franklin resident who’s receiving his associate degree in business administration, will serve as the student speaker.

Melissa Bowman, a Nursing-RIBN (Regionally Increasing Baccalaureate Nurses) graduate from Franklin, will speak during the Health Sciences ceremony at 4 p.m.