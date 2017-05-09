Shooting on Jackson County Campground Leads to Arrest

From the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office:

“On May 2, 2017 the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to Fort Wilderness Campground in the Qualla Community of Jackson County in regards to a dispatched call where a woman had been shot.

Deputies arrived on scene and found the shooting victim with a bullet wound to her arm. Deputies also found and took into custody the suspected shooter, Donovan Coleman.

After the scene was secured, Harris EMS provided medical services to the victim and transported her to Mission Hospital.

In addition to the charged offense from this incident, Coleman also had several outstanding warrants issued against him.”

Coleman is facing several charges, including; Second Degree Trespassing, Habitual Felon, Failure to Appear on Misdemeanor, Failure to Appear on Felony, and Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

His bond total is over $130,000