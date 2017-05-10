DOT Announces Franklin Road Closure Starting Next Monday

The North Carolina Department of Transportation is announcing that there will be a temporary road closure in Franklin starting next Monday.

West Palmer Street will be closed to traffic for a week, from the intersection of West Palmer and Womack Street and at the intersection of West Palmer and 441.

The road will be closed while the DOT works to replace drainage pipes across West Palmer Street. There will be a detour will be Womack Street to 441, then left onto 441, then follow 441 to West Palmer Street.

The DOT is anticipating the road closing on Monday, May 15 at 8 am and re-opening the following Monday, May 22 at 8 am.