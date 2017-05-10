Macon County Students with Special Needs Prepare for Baseball Event

Everyone is encouraged to come out to the second annual Macon County Adaptive Recreation and Sports baseball event to be held Thursday, May 11th at the Parker Meadows Sporting Complex. Everyone is encouraged to come out to the fields and cheer on Macon County students as they showcase their baseball skills. The event is sponsored by the Macon County School System and the Macon County Recreation Department to give students with special needs the opportunity to participate in community baseball.

Three fields will feature games with younger students beginning at 5:15 p.m. A feature game starring students from Macon Middle School and Franklin High School will be held beginning at 6:15 p.m.

The first MCARS baseball games were held in September 2015. Over 80 students participated in the games which were the first games to be played at the newly constructed sporting complex.

Come out to Parker Meadows Thursday night and show your support for these Macon County Students.