Round 1 of Baseball, Softball Playoffs in the Books

Wednesday evening marked the beginning of the 2017 playoffs for High School Softball and Baseball, all around the state.

The Franklin Panthers were hosting in both sports, and both will be advancing to the second round. The softball team was able to take out Mt. Pleasant, by the final score of 7-3. On Saturday, the 9 seeded Lady Panthers will be on the road, to take on the 7 seed, East Davidson. Franklin Baseball was also able to defend the home turf, getting an 8-2 victory over the visiting North Wilkes Vikings. Up next for the 4 seeded Panthers, they will be playing host to 11 seeded Bunker Hill on Saturday.

Smoky Mountain’s Baseball team advanced to the second round, with a 9-2 victory over visiting Salisbury. On Saturday, the Mustangs will playing the winner of Lake Norman Charter and Polk County. If Lake Norman Charter wins, the Mustangs will be on the road, while if Polk County is victorious, they will come to Sylva to take on the Mustangs.

Both Softball and Baseball Swain County fell in the opening round on Wednesday evening. The Softball team lost to Starmount, 6-0; while the Baseball squad lost to Chatham Charter, 7-2.