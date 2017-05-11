Ten Sworn in to Guardian Ad Litem Program to Advocate for Abused Children

On Monday, May 1, eight local residents were sworn in by Hon. Judge Forga and two additional in Jackson County Court on May 8, by Hon. Judge Earwood to be Guardian ad Litem volunteers, promising to advocate for abused and neglected children in Macon County.

Macon County’s newest Guardian ad Litem volunteers completed thirty hours of training in how to advocate for children in court before taking their oaths in front of Judge Forga. This is the largest group of new GALs to swear-in in several years. All eight volunteers say they are ready and willing to take on the task of advocating for foster children in Macon County.

The Macon County GAL Program is part of the North Carolina Guardian ad Litem Program, a division of the North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts. The NC Guardian ad Litem program recruits, trains, and supervises volunteer advocates in every county across the state to represent and promote the best interests of abused, neglected, and dependent children in the state court system. Volunteer advocates work with an attorney advocate and GAL Supervisor to form a plan that ensures these children are placed in a safe, permanent home.

The North Carolina Guardian ad Litem Program thrives on volunteerism, and its vital work is only made possible by dedicated volunteers who are committed to the cause of keeping children safe from future harm. The GAL Program will have a new Flex Training starting on June 20, 2017. Flex training has the benefit of being able to complete it in 5 weeks as opposed to the usual 8 weeks, with a large portion of the training being online. If you have an interest in becoming the voice for a child, contact the Macon County GAL office at 828-349-7222.