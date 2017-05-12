Law Enforcement Memorial Day Event Coming to Franklin

At Noon on Monday, a special ceremony will be taking place in downtown Franklin.

The Annual Law Enforcement Memorial Service will be held, to honor those officers who gave their life while serving the state.

The event will be taking place at the Macon County Courthouse Square in Franklin, with Chief Tim Ledford, of the Mint Hill Police Department scheduled as the guest speaker.

The Law Enforcement Memorial Service will be presented by the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #81, of Macon and Jackson Counties.