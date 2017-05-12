Rabies Clinics Taking Place Saturday

Saturday, all around Macon County, there are several different Rabies Vaccination Clinics that will be taking place.

Rabies shots for all dogs, cats, and ferrets are $10, cash only.

The Franklin area clinics will be hosted at:

· Iotla Baptist Church: 10 am –noon

· South Macon Elementary: 1 pm – 3pm

· Mountain View Intermediate: 1pm – 3pm

· East Franklin Elementary: 9am – 11am

· Cartoogechaye Elementary: 1pm – 3pm

For the Highlands area the clinics will be at:

· Highlands Conference Center: 9am – 10:30am

· Scaly Mountain Post Office: 11am – 12:30 pm

State law does require all dogs, cats, and ferrets over the age of 4 months be vaccinated against rabies. Remember, to keep all pets in vehicles or on a leash during the clinics.