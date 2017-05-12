Times for Second Round of Baseball, Softball Confirmed

The times and match-ups for the second round of the state playoffs for Baseball and Softball have been set.

The #4 seeded Franklin Baseball team is 17-6 overall, and will be hosting #11 seeded Bunker Hill at Macon Middle School, with first pitch set for 5 pm on Saturday.

The #9 seeded Franklin Softball team is 12-5 and will be travelling to Thomasville to take on the #7 seed and 19-5 East Davidson Golden Eagles. The game will get underway at 6pm Saturday.

#14 seed Smoky Mountain Baseball team is 15-7 overall and will be on the road at Huntersville, to take on the #7 seeded and 16-7 Lake Norman Charter Knights, first pitch is set for 5 pm Saturday.