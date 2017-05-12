Town Meeting to Discuss Budget, Name Change Scheduled for Monday

The Town of Franklin Board of Aldermen will be holding a called meeting late Monday afternoon, with two items on the agenda.

The first item on this meeting’s agenda is board action on changing the name of the town’s governing body from “Aldermen” to “Town Council”. That item was expected to be voted on at the town’s regular meeting on May 1st, but was pushed back, after a motion made by Alderman Joe Collins, due to Alderman Billy Mashburn not being able to attend, “It’s an issue that has no urgency to it on time, and I would like the opportunity for us to be at full strength as a board, if we’re going to vote on it. I would like for us to table that discussion and put it on next month’s meeting. I just don’t think it hurts. So, that’d be my motion, to move that agenda item to the June meeting.”

The other item on the agenda, is discussion on the town’s budget for fiscal year 17-18.

Town Manager Summer Woodard presented the budget to the board at the regular May meeting, and proposed a work session for the board to take a closer look at the budget, “We had originally set in our budget calendar that the board approved in February, a proposed budget work session date for Monday, May 15 at 5:30 pm in the Town Hall Boardroom. This would be a great opportunity for the board to sit down, and will give you some time to look through the budget, address questions and maybe address things that you would like to add or delete from the budget.”

The special meeting will be taking place at 5:30 in the Town Hall Boardroom.