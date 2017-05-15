Franklin Softball, Smoky Baseball Fall in Round 2, Franklin Baseball Advances

On Saturday, round 2 of the state playoffs for Baseball and Softball took place.

The Franklin Lady Panthers Softball team was on the road, taking on East Davidson. The Lady Panthers lost a close one to the Golden Eagles, falling 1-0, ending the season.

The Franklin Baseball team hosted the Bunker Hill Bears, after over an hour rain delay. Franklin was able to advance to the third round by defeating the Bears, 4-1. Up next, the Panthers will be hosting the Lake Norman Charter Knights in the third round, after Lake Norman Charter ended the Smoky Mountain Mustangs’ season, by defeating Smoky 3-2 in Huntersville.

The Panthers and Knights will do battle on Tuesday evening at 6.