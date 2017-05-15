Over 80 Students Take Part in Special Needs Softball Game

Thursday night’s Champions Baseball Tournament was a tremendous success with over 80 students participating in the games. Students from all elementary schools participated in the first games held on three fields at the Parker Meadows Sporting Complex. A feature game showcasing the athletic talents of Macon Middle School and Franklin High School students was played following the first game.

FHS student Angela Mashburn opened the games with the National Anthem.

The event was sponsored by the Macon County School System and the Macon County Recreation Department to give students with special needs the opportunity to participate in community softball. According to organizer Amy Anders, students have been practicing for the games during the school year in anticipation of the event.

The first softball games for special needs students was held in September 2015. Over 80 students participated in the games which were the first games to be played at the newly constructed sporting complex.