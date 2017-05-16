After Fall Fire, Whitewater Falls to Reopen this Summer

From the NC Forest Service: “The Whitewater Falls viewing area is expected to reopen by the 4th of July, 2017, after being closed by the Whitewater Fire since November 2016.

During the fall 2016 fire, the staircase and access facility to the observation deck were destroyed. Williams Brothers Construction in Andrews was recently awarded a contract for $85,000 to rebuild this infrastructure. The Foothills Trail Club has also secured a $5,000 grant from REI to assist in re-decking the trail bridge over Whitewater River.

The Nantahala Ranger District staff thank the public for their patience while funding was secured for the project and are also thankful for the opportunity to reopen this recreation facility for the summer season, as this is a highly visited area on the district.”