Over 40 Animals Relinquished From Macon County Home

Friday Afternoon, over 40 animals were relinquished to the Macon County Animal Services from a home on Radio Hill Road.

Macon County Public Health Director Jim Bruckner says that it all started with a complaint earlier last week, “Macon County Animal Services responded to and investigated a complaint that was received on May 8th on Radio Hill Road. Upon investigation of the complaint, the owner of the property relinquished 41 animals to Macon County Animal Services. The animals relinquished includes, 17 chickens, 17 dogs, and 7 animals that had passed on.”

Bruckner says that the animals will be placed for adoption, “We have made arrangements with area individuals and agencies to foster the surviving animals. Once they receive the needed care they have, they will be up and eligible for adoption, since the owner relinquished them to the county.”

According to Bruckner, no charges have been filed against the owner of the property.